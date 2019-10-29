A groom has been slammed for admitting he misses his pregnant bride "being skinny".

Taking to an online forum, the newlywed announced he had recently gotten married at a registry office.

"My WIFE and I got married today. I told y'all I wasn't playing with this relationship s***," he write.

He went on to explain that while he and his now pregnant wife have been "best friends since before we started dating", she's also "getting so big," and he "misses her being skinny."

And just in case any of his previous flings were devastated they hadn't been able to lock him down - he included a shoutout to them in the post.

"And to my exes... this could've been you but I'm glad it's not b*****."

The post was later shared to Facebook group "That's It, I'm Wedding Shaming," where the groom was called out by members.

"Yo, he misses her skinny! He's about to be missing his head - holy s*** he better run when she sees this," wrote one person.

"Could you imagine your husband telling you he 'missed you being skinny' as you're carrying his child," wrote another.

Can you say annulment?"