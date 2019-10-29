Apple's new 398 emojis are now available on the iOS 13.2 update - including gender-neutral characters, people with disabilities and a drop of blood to symbolise menstruation.

In response to the release of the new emojis, Plan International UK's chief executive Rose Caldwell said: "We are thrilled to see the arrival of this long-awaited blood-drop emoji, which signals a real breakthrough in the fight against period stigma."

The blood drop was created to "signal a real breakthrough in the fight against period stigma". Photo / Emojipedia

"Girls, women and other menstruators told us this emoji would help them talk more freely about their periods, which is why we campaigned so hard to make it a reality," Caldwell added.

"We know that girls around the world are being held back because of their periods, whether that's the one in five girls here in the UK who are bullied and teased, girls in Zimbabwe who have dropped out of school because the recent cyclone destroyed their period-friendly toilets, or those living in refugee camps in Bangladesh who can't access period products since fleeing their homes."

The emoji's are now available on iOS 13.2.

Another update to the emojis includes the icon of two people holding hands. Users are now able to select different gender and skin tones for each person.

The update also expands to being able to choose different hair colour and styles as well as the emojis' profession.

Eight new animals have also been added, including two new dogs, an orang-utan, an otter, sloth, flamingo, skunk and oyster.

Eight new animals are also now available. Photo / Emojipedia

To see the new emojis on your iPhone, update your software to iOS 13.2.