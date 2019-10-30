Warning: This article contains sexually explicit content intended for an adult audience

Is a one-night stand really better than the sex you'd have with a spouse? Lee Suckling considers the theory.

Lots of people fantasise about the freedom of being single again. The idea of being able to go to a bar, or get on an app, and pick somebody up spontaneously would seem to add the excitement back to sex that it's hard to keep up in a long-term relationship.

Is a one-night stand really better than the sex you'd have with a spouse, though? According to women, it's

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.