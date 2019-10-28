Trading bikinis and speedos for "thigh-high boots and faux-fur", celebrity reality TV singles have descended on Queenstown to film a wintry version of the dating show.
Ex on The Beach: Peak of Love is a chilled spin on the reality TV series which sees contestants compete for love then get blindsided by the arrival of an ex - literally washed up on the beach.
A trailer for the Queenstown season shows a woman skiing down a slope, sliding to a halt and - all of a sudden in a bra and little else - removing her ski goggles and helmet to toss her hair in slow motion.
Filmed at the five-star Chalet New Zermatt overlooking The Remarkables and Lake Wakatipu, the cast has been living it up in the $24,000 a night luxury pad.
Seventeen of the 26 cast members are serial dating show offenders, previously appearing in the likes of Love Island, Ibiza Weekender and The Bachelorette.
Ex on The Beach: Peak of Love will begin screening in January 2020 on MTV.