Trading bikinis and speedos for "thigh-high boots and faux-fur", celebrity reality TV singles have descended on Queenstown to film a wintry version of the dating show.

Ex on The Beach: Peak of Love is a chilled spin on the reality TV series which sees contestants compete for love then get blindsided by the arrival of an ex - literally washed up on the beach.

La Demi Martinez and Adore Delano. Photos / Supplied

A trailer for the Queenstown season shows a woman skiing down a slope, sliding to a halt and - all of a sudden in a bra and little else - removing her ski goggles and helmet to toss her hair in slow motion.

Ex On The Beach: Peak Of Love 💔 The relationsh*t show JUST froze OVER ❄️Tune in to the premiere of an all new Ex On The Beach: Peak Of Love premiering Thursday, December 5th at 9/8c on MTV 🎿 Posted by Ex On The Beach on Thursday, 24 October 2019

Ryan Gallagher, Marlon Williams and Callum Izzard. Photos / Supplied

Filmed at the five-star Chalet New Zermatt overlooking The Remarkables and Lake Wakatipu, the cast has been living it up in the $24,000 a night luxury pad.

Advertisement

The luxury lodge is tucked away but has stunning views of The Remarkables and Lake Wakatipu. Photo / Supplied.

Seventeen of the 26 cast members are serial dating show offenders, previously appearing in the likes of Love Island, Ibiza Weekender and The Bachelorette.

Daniel Maguire and Georgia Steel. Photos / Supplied

Tyranny Todd, Allie DiMeco and Nicole Zanatta. Photos / Supplied

Ex on The Beach: Peak of Love will begin screening in January 2020 on MTV.