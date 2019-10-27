Sitting on the East coast of arguably the most tourist-friendly island in the Indonesian archipelago is the Balinese suburb of Sanur. Comparatively quieter and less hectic than popular areas like Kuta and Seminyak, Sanur is the perfect choice for families or those looking to just relax.

Sanur may not be on most people's radar when visiting Bali but if you imagine a combination of Nusa Dua without the price tags, Ubud without the humidity and Canguu without the traffic, you have an idea of what to expect in Sanur.

Which warung?

Sanur is known for its picturesque tree lined main street Jl. Danau Tamblingan, where locals and tourists alike amble along looking for the perfect warung (Balinese word which means small restaurant or café) in which to enjoy a bite to eat.

There is a lot of similarity between warung with most offering a combination of traditional Indonesian food and tourist-friendly choices (burgers, pizza etc.). You might not be blown away by every single dining choice on this main Sanur street but if you choose from the Indonesian dishes on offer you will rarely be disappointed.

Advertisement

Choose from the Indonesian dishes on offer on this main Sanur street and you will rarely be disappointed. Photo / Supplied

Batu Jambar Café is a great example of the East meets West delights on offer and very worth stopping in at when you fancy some sate ayam (traditional Indonesian satay chicken skewers).

Best brew

The large numbers of Australian and New Zealand tourists that have been streaming into Bali for decades have had one positive influence, good coffee.

The best brew to be had is on Sanur's Jl. Danau Tamblingan again. Kopi Kiosk is centrally located and the chilled out set up (think Melbourne laneway café meets beachside bar) makes it impossible not to want to pull up a stool and enjoy a cup.

The large numbers of Australian and NZ tourists that have been streaming into Bali for decades have had one positive influence, good coffee. Photo / Supplied

With temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius in Bali most days hot coffee may not be everyone's cup of tea, but thankfully Kopi Kiosk offers a much-needed range of cold brews in addition to their exceptional espresso, which rivals anything you could get in New Zealand.

A classic cocktail

Three Monkeys restaurant and bar on Sanur's Jl. Danau Tamblingan (the main street really has it all!) is a great choice for a cheeky cocktail. Like most bars in the area Three Monkeys boasts a very long cocktail menu which feels a bit like you have travelled back in time.

From classic martinis to drinks you haven't seen on a cocktail menu since the 90s (blue lagoon where have you been hiding all this time?!), if it has been shaken, stirred or blended with alcohol and given a name you will find it on this list.

Like most bars in the area Three Monkeys boasts a very long cocktail menu. Photo / Supplied

If your night is looking like it is going to need more than one cocktail (and perhaps end with some overly enthusiastic dancing) head just a little way south along the main street to adorably rowdy live music/sports bar, Casablanca. Pull up a stool and people watch while enjoying the delicious range of frozen margaritas on offer - the pineapple and mint is divine.

Dinner date

If you wander down a charming laneway at the Eastern end of the main street you will be lucky enough to stumble upon Lilla Warung. Adorned with charming Indonesian artwork, sculptures and pottery - not to mention a book swap for tourists at the entrance - Lilla Warung exudes charm and features one of the most authentic Balinese menus in the area.

Advertisement

Warung Pregina impresses with Balinese classics like crispy duck and seafood options that pack a whole lot of spice. Photo / Supplied

If you find yourself further south along the main street drop into Warung Pregina which impresses with Balinese classics like crispy duck and seafood options that pack a whole lot of spice, not to mention a refreshingly unique cocktail menu.