The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a surprise appearance at Windsor Castle.

Just days after the couple's tell-all interview, it comes as rumours surface of a royal snub with Meghan failing to appear at an event with Prince Charles.

Talking to young people about gender equality on Friday (UK time), Meghan thanked for guests for letting her and Harry "crash the party".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the castle in their new electric motor before meeting youth organisation One Young World which has been helped by the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT), reported The Sun.

Advertisement

The QCT is an organisation aimed to connect and fund young leaders around the Commonwealth who are working to improve the world they want to see. Meghan is the vice president of QCT and is a supporter of One Young World which looks into new initiatives to improve gender equality and female empowerment.

"What you're all capable of doing independently is incredible but then when you work collectively, (we can) see what we can do within our communities and then use that knowledge to apply it to whatever is happening in all these other communities," she said.

"In terms of gender equality, which is something I have championed for a long time, I think that conversation can't happen without men being a part of it.

ROYAL SNUB

It comes a day after it was revealed Meghan snubbed Prince Charles — who walked her down the aisle on her magical wedding day.

The Prince of Wales was hoping his daughter-in-law would be the star guest at his exhibition opening, but Meghan reportedly pulled out in the final hour.

It is not clear why Meghan pulled out of supporting her father-in-law, who was instrumental in bringing her into the royal fold, but some have speculated it happened after the Sussexes had learned of Prince Charles' taking part a documentary would give an insight into the workings of the Duchy of Cornwall.

The first instalment of Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall took viewers through his huge estate in the west of England.

Viewers showered the royal in praise after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial interviews with ITV's Tom Bradby.

Advertisement

On Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the Duchess revealed she been facing difficulties over the past year as a member of the royal family.

The program was filmed on the Sussexes' recent successful overseas tour where the public got their first proper glimpse at baby Archie after he was born in May.

Prince Harry also revealed he and his brother Prince William were "on different paths" and have "good days" and "bad days" in their relationship.

Meghan said she felt vulnerable and spoke of the difficulty of being under the microscope of interest with British tabloids.

She said: "It's not enough to just survive something, that's not the point of life. You have got to thrive."

Prince Harry also admitted he felt he was under pressure to protect his family for being scrutinised in the media.