Video of a woman taking her underwear off in the middle of a dancefloor to use it as a hair tie has gone viral.

Social media users are divided between those who think the woman is a problem-solving genius and those who think the "life hack" is just plain gross.

Footage shows the woman bending over and pulling down her underwear, which she then ties in her knot to keep her hair up.

She used her undies to tie up her hair. Photo / DailyStar

Around her, hundreds of people danced to the music, completely unaware of what the woman had just done.

The video has been viewed more than 1.8 million times since it was first posted online.

Blurry footage shows the woman removing her undies in the nightclub. Photo / DailyStar

It is not known where it was filmed.

Some people were impressed by the woman's resourcefulness.

"Not her first time doing that," one person said. "I like it."

"Not going to lie, I've done this," someone else said.

Another one, however, called it "gross".