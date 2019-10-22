Brain-training apps can't match the several ways that exercise benefits the mind, research shows.

To ward off age-related cognitive decline, you may be tempted to turn to brain-training apps. Last year, consumers spent nearly US$2 billion on them, some of which claim to improve cognitive skills.

Evidence suggests you'd be better off spending more time exercising and less time staring at your phone.

This year, the World Health Organisation released evidence-based guidelines on reducing risks of cognitive decline and dementia. Although it pointed to some systematic reviews that reported positive cognitive effects of brain training, the WHO judged the studies

