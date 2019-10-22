Millions of people are unaware that they have had a silent myocardial infarction and are at risk of having another attack that could cause severe damage or death.

When my Aunt Gert had a heart attack in her mid-70s, the examining doctor told her that it was not her first. Tests done to assess the damage to her heart revealed a section of dead muscle from a previous unrecognised heart attack. Sometime in the past, she had had what doctors call a "silent myocardial infarction," or SMI, silent in that any symptoms she might have had at the time did

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.