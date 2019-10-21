A letter written by Vivian Lord drew a flurry of news media attention and prompted one toymaker to develop, for the first time, a pack of the classic toy soldiers designed to be women.

Since their debut in the 1930s, toy soldiers have, at their core, hardly changed. They stand 5 to 7 cm tall. They are made of plastic. They carry lethal weapons. And they have been, almost without exception, male.

But that is set to change, thanks in part to an indignant 6-year-old from Little Rock, Arkansas, named Vivian Lord.

Next year, one toy company will, for the

