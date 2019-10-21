A letter written by Vivian Lord drew a flurry of news media attention and prompted one toymaker to develop, for the first time, a pack of the classic toy soldiers designed to be women.

Since their debut in the 1930s, toy soldiers have, at their core, hardly changed. They stand 5 to 7 cm tall. They are made of plastic. They carry lethal weapons. And they have been, almost without exception, male.

But that is set to change, thanks in part to an indignant 6-year-old from Little Rock, Arkansas, named Vivian Lord.

Next year, one toy company will, for the first time, release toy soldiers depicting women in combat roles in the US military after Vivian's complaints spurred widespread media coverage this summer and fall.

"There are girls in the Army, but they didn't make any girl Army men," Vivian said in a recent interview. "So I wondered why."

Vivian made her discovery in July, when, after a particularly productive trip to an arcade while on vacation in Alabama, she redeemed her hard-earned tickets for a batch of toy soldiers.

She was used to playing with her older brother's soldiers, but these were now her own. And as she lined them up on a coffee table — the good guys versus the bad guys — she realised that all of them were, in fact, guys.

Vivian Lord's letter she wrote to a toy soldier manufacturer. Photo / Houston Cofield, The New York Times

That bothered Vivian. So she questioned her parents. Her mother, Brittany Lord, suggested that her daughter write a letter and complain directly to the toy companies who make and sell the soldiers. So Vivian did.

"Why do you not make girl army men, my friend's mom is in the army too!!" Vivian wrote in her letter, which Brittany Lord sent to three toy companies. "So why don't you make them too!!!!!"

Vivian wrote that she had previously found packs of male soldiers coloured pink, presumably to appeal to girls, but she could tell those were still men. She said she wanted "girls that look like women."

Brittany Lord did not expect a response to Vivian's letter. But one copy reached Jeff Imel, owner of BMC Toys in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Imel trades in nostalgia, what he calls "pop culture perennials." He sells about 80 toy soldier products, including bags and box sets, even though most other US manufacturers have gone out of business over the decades as operations moved overseas and fighting toys declined in popularity.

And, as it turned out, Imel had heard complaints like Vivian's before.

Last June, one of those complaints came from a retired US Navy fleet master chief who believed that female toy soldiers could help women in the military be seen as equal to men.

A sketch of a female toy soldier. Photo / Jeff Imel/BMC Toys via The New York Times

"I grew up playing with my brother's plastic green soldiers," JoAnn Ortloff, the retired master chief, who spent 33 years in the Navy, said in an email to Imel. "My 3 granddaughters are young. I want to expose them to playing with the toy soldiers as well, but there are no female soldiers in the toy form."

Ortloff, 56, who still serves on the Department of Defence's Advisory Committee on Women in the Services, said she often volunteered at events honouring women in service, sometimes displaying the pink toy soldiers.

"Men who picked them up, as well as women, said they were cute girl versions of men," Ortloff said. "I realised this was the absolute wrong message women in the military want sent."

Imel was sympathetic to the idea. He had, in his research, found some examples — a novelty set of female figures from Japan, wearing high heels; and plastic Army nurses from the 1950s.

Vivian Lord's toy soldiers. A letter written by Lord prompted one toymaker to develop, for the first time, a pack of the classic soldiers designed to be women. Photo / Houston Cofield, New York Times

He promised Ortloff that he would explore the idea but said that making new products was expensive. A year later, his response to Vivian's letter was largely the same.

"Maybe we'll get it done someday," he recalled telling Lord.

Then came the news media.

It started with local outlets in Little Rock, after one reporter had seen a copy of Vivian's letter that Brittany Lord had posted on Facebook. In one story, Lord mentioned her exchange with Imel.

CNN and a veterans publication published stories online. Soon, Imel was getting calls to do interviews on national television networks like CBS.

Imel said he then realised he had made a "huge mistake" in putting off complaints like Vivian's and Ortloff's.

"All hell broke loose with the media," he said, "and I haven't had a chance to catch my breath since."

He commissioned sketches and made a preliminary model — called a sculpt — out of resin, then displayed it at a toy show in Chicago in September. Three other sculpts are under development.

Vivian Lord, 6, holds a toy soldier. Photo / Houston Cofield, The New York Times

Imel said the first group of toys was likely to have 24 figures in five positions: a soldier standing and holding a handgun and binoculars; standing and shooting a rifle; kneeling and shooting a rifle; lying on the ground with a rifle; and kneeling and firing a bazooka.

He plans to start a crowdfunding campaign next month, through which people will be able to pre-order the soldiers. Full packs will be available before next October, he said.

He got another note from Vivian.

"Vivian sent me a really nice thank-you letter — on construction paper," Imel said. "That's how you know a kid cares, putting it on their coloured paper."

Vivian said that she jumped up and down when she heard Imel would make the female soldiers.

"When I grow up, I might give some to my kids, too," she said.

And for Ortloff, she said the project "is very important to me, and so many women, to provide an equal play option for our children."

She added, "We are not cute girl versions of male soldiers."



Written by: Mihir Zaveri



Photographs by: Houston Cofield





