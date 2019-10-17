Kim Kardashian West has been offered $1 million for people to have virtual sex with her digital likeness.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has received a letter from a company called VirtualMate, who has created a device to allow users to have an "interactive and immersive sexual encounter" via the use of virtual reality and a digital contraption known as a core.

The company reached out to 38-year-old Kim - who has four children with husband Kanye West - because they receive over 1,000 requests per month from users interested in her virtual likeness.

READ MORE:
Which Kardashian face has changed the most?
Kardashian Photoshop fails over the past 6 months
Khloe Kardashian's face 'unrecognisable' in latest Instagram photos
Instagram influencer Sonia Ali spitting image of Kim Kardashian, social media users believe

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The letter, obtained by The Blast, stated: "First and foremost we need to get a licencing agreement in place.

"VirtualMate would like to offer Kim Kardashian US$1,000,000 (NZ$1,575,000) for use of her likeness."

If Kim - who shot to fame after appearing in a sex tape with Ray J - agreed with the deal, the company explained they would need to film her in a motion capture suit in order to digitise all her movements.

VirtualMate also offered to create both a "younger" and "current" version of the brunette beauty so that "fans can interact with either character or both at the same time!"

The company claims the core provides a realistic experience because it can perceive "depth, speed, and strength," and respond in real-time and VirtualMate promise it is a "bridge between virtual and reality."

The units are currently available for pre-order at a cost of $266 and a fundraiser for the project has brought in almost $158,000.

It is believed Kim isn't the only famous face the company has reached out to request authorisation to use their digital likeness for the venture.