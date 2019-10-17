Kim Kardashian West has been offered $1 million for people to have virtual sex with her digital likeness.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has received a letter from a company called VirtualMate, who has created a device to allow users to have an "interactive and immersive sexual encounter" via the use of virtual reality and a digital contraption known as a core.

The company reached out to 38-year-old Kim - who has four children with husband Kanye West - because they receive over 1,000 requests per month from users interested in her virtual likeness.

The letter, obtained by The Blast, stated: "First and foremost we need to get a licencing agreement in place.

"VirtualMate would like to offer Kim Kardashian US$1,000,000 (NZ$1,575,000) for use of her likeness."

If Kim - who shot to fame after appearing in a sex tape with Ray J - agreed with the deal, the company explained they would need to film her in a motion capture suit in order to digitise all her movements.

VirtualMate also offered to create both a "younger" and "current" version of the brunette beauty so that "fans can interact with either character or both at the same time!"

The company claims the core provides a realistic experience because it can perceive "depth, speed, and strength," and respond in real-time and VirtualMate promise it is a "bridge between virtual and reality."

The units are currently available for pre-order at a cost of $266 and a fundraiser for the project has brought in almost $158,000.

It is believed Kim isn't the only famous face the company has reached out to request authorisation to use their digital likeness for the venture.