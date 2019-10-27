The promise:

I have one question for you: Do you want to look as good as Jennifer Lopez does at 50? Because I know there's nothing I personally want more in this world.

In case you've been living under a pole – J.Lo recently got utterly shredded to play the lead role in Hustlers, a cinematic masterpiece about strippers.

READ MORE:
Live Well Road Test: Stressed out? Try Auckland's new Sweet Axe Throwing Co
Live Well Road Test: The plastic-free life
Live Well Road Test: 30-day yoga challenge
Live Well Road Test: What really happens when you stop using shampoo

Through intensive pole-dance training she grew about 32 extra abdominals and looks absolutely "fire". But apparently getting there was no walk in the park.

"It's real acrobatics," J.Lo explained in an Instagram video. "It might be one of the hardest things

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The history:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The science

The reality

The verdict