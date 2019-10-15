Scientists in Spain have revealed a battery-powered device that helped curb one in three snorers, the Daily Mail reports.

Although the bedtime accessory, which you stick on your snoring partner's forehead, might look ridiculous, the Somnibel device was created for "sleep apnoea and snoring treatment", the product's website reveals.

"It consists of a small, light device that is attached to the forehead and vibrates gently whenever your patient is sleeping in a supine position, encouraging him to change position."

"Many different clinical studies believe positional therapy to be an effective solution for positional OSA".

Volunteers in the trial of the device said it was both lightweight and easy to use. Photo / Sibelmed

A trial was run at Araba University which involved 12 volunteers to test the snoring stopper. Results showed that using the Somnibel led to a 31 per cent drop in apnoeas during the first week.

Volunteers also said that the device was lightweight and easy to use.

"Simple snoring is a common social and medical problem that adversely affects many people," Professor Jaydip Ray, an ear, nose and throat consultant at Sheffield University, told the Daily Mail.

"Easy to use, unobtrusive, wearable devices using miniaturised accelerometers are a welcome solution for many of them. This initial study is encouraging."

Although the device is not able to purchase yet, the website states it will be for sale soon for snorers around the globe.