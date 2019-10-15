A 9-year-old boy cleverly used Alexa, an Amazon virtual assistant, to cheat on his maths homework.

Kids Using Alexa To Do Their Homework 'Alexa, do my homework' - kids find the best use for everything 😂👏 Posted by LADbible on Monday, 14 October 2019

The young boy nearly got away with it until his mother, Leanne Gormanley, heard Alexa's echo from the same room her son was meant to be doing his homework.

"As I was cooking, I could hear Alexa in the background saying something, so I went into the living room to check — and there I caught him," the mother from Scotland told the Daily Mail.

"He was completely oblivious to me being there, so I went back into the kitchen, got my phone and videoed."

Advertisement

Since Gormanley has posted the hilarious video, it has raked up 2.3 million views and more than 34,000 shares on Facebook.

In the video, Bryce is seen completely unaware that his mother has caught him in the act of cheating as Alexa replies "4 times 3 is 12."

"Alexa, 8 multiplied by 4?" he asks. Then adds, "Alexa, 6 multiplied by 6?" Bryne goes on as his mother tries to hold back laughter.

The Facebook video was captioned: "I would say it's a fantastic effort son. NOT. Alexa is NOT how you do your homework Bryce. 10/10 for cleverness on this aul boy really could not believe the cheek of him doing it when I was in the vicinity."

Several Facebook users have praised the son as "smart" for taking initiative.

Despite Bryce's cheating efforts, Gormanley was told at a recent parent-teacher conference that her son was his "doing great in all aspects of his academic studies", she told the Daily Mail.