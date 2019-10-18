Ashleigh Young on disasters, moments of truth and locating yourself

A dog has a special kind of run when it's about to get you. Its head and torso barely move but its legs are like four little tornados tearing up the earth. I was thinking about that as a dog streaked towards me. The owner, in shorts and jandals, was weed-whacking nonchalantly in the backyard.

The dog looked aggrieved as it ran, like a parent rushing towards a child about to break something. Probably it wasn't used to seeing people walk past its house, because sensible people drove. I froze

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: