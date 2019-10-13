A 15-year-old girl in the US has been suspended from her school for bullying after she stuck notes in the school bathroom claiming that there was a rapist at the school, NBC reports.

Aela Mansmann stuck two notes in the female bathrooms at Cape Elizabeth High School in Maine, claiming: "There's a rapist in our school and you know who it is".

The girl has been given a three-day suspension. Photo / NBC

Mansmann told NBC that sexual assault at her school was "common knowledge" and she felt it was her duty to warn other students, as the allegations have been ignored for years by school faculty.

"On a day-to-day level we don't feel believed," Mansmann told NBC.

"It makes me angry that I'm being punished for bullying and a rapist isn't being punished for raping people," she added.

School officials also told NBC that they were satisfied with Mansmann's three-day suspension as they are required to look into all claims of bullying.

Cape Elizabeth High School also revealed in a statement that the school "has never disciplined a student for advocating for their peers or their views on cultural, social and political matters".

"It is important to understand, however, that when a student's speech bullies another student, we are required by law and by school board policy to investigate and take prompt action."

The 15-year-old told Buzzfeed that she was confused about her punishment of bullying as she did not name the alleged "rapist".

"This person self-identified feeling targeted, so the school took steps to suspend me versus further investigating that self-identification," she said.

Mansmann has since appealed the suspension with the support of her parents, although her school believes they have given her the correct punishment for her actions.