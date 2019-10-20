Drying, canning, freezing, baking and cooking are all forms of processing food that's good for you, writes Niki Bezzant.

The other night I ate a meal made almost entirely from processed foods.

I'm very comfortable saying that, which might raise an eyebrow. But when I say processed, I'm not talking about two-minute noodles washed down with fizzy drink. I think it's important to make a distinction between processed and processed; or more usefully, processed and what's come to be known as ultra-processed food.

My dinner was comprised of some very useful foods that had been processed in some way; a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.