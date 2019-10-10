Jamie Oliver has been labelled a "filthy pervert" on a British breakfast show, for including salad in a cornish pasty.

The celebrity chef was brought on to the This Morning show to share ideas on how to swap out meat for vegetables in classic recipes.

"A lot of people that are trying to cut meat out, or go a little bit lighter, think that they can't have these delicious things," explained Oliver.

Schofield's reaction prompted laughter from members of the programme's production crew. Photo / ITV

"So flaky, classic pastry, half fat to flour, and then I've got the classic potatoes, onions mushrooms, in here, with lots of black pepper, there's a little process that I've got."

One of his suggestions was to "open up a little pocket" in the pasty to "shove" some salad in - to which host Phillip Schofield was horrified.

"Salad in a pasty!? You filthy pervert!" he shouted.

Oliver's appearance on the show comes following the collapse of part of his restaurant empire. Photo / ITV

Viewers of the shows were in hysterics at the outburst.

"Phillip calling Jamie Oliver a filthy pervert is the best thing I've ever heard #ThisMorning," tweeted one.

Oliver's TV appearance comes after the collapse of his restaurant empire earlier this year.

In May, his chain of 25 eateries across the UK went into administration.

He said he was "deeply saddened" by the collapse, while KPMG said other directors had worked "tirelessly" to save the outlets of Jamie's Italian, Jamie's Italian Coffee Lounge, Jamie Oliver's Italian, Jamie Oliver's Diner, Barbecoa and Fifteen.