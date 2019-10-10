Members of the royal family will make their first pilgrimage to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds in a quarter of a century, it has been confirmed.

New details of Prince Charles and Camilla's visit to New Zealand next month have been announced, with the couple set to arrive in Auckland on November 17 before travelling to the Bay of Islands, Christchurch and Kaikōura over a week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall would get to see the regeneration of Christchurch since the 2011 quake and the way the community had come together since the March 15 attacks.

"The effects on the community of the 2016 earthquake will also be seen first-hand at Kaikōura," Ardern said.

But while in Northland, the heir to the throne and his wife will visit the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

The last time a royal went to the site was in 1994, when Charles attended Waitangi Day commemorations.

It'll be the first royal visit to the Treaty Grounds in 25 years. Photo / Supplied

A year later, while on her own visit, the Queen personally signed the Royal Assent for Tainui's Treaty of Waitangi settlement and an apology to the iwi.

It was believed to be the first time the monarch had personally apologised.

The Queen was in New Zealand that year for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

Charles and Camilla previously visited New Zealand in 2012 for their Diamond Jubilee and again four years ago.

Prince William was the latest royal visitor to our shores, earlier this year visiting Christchurch after the shootings. Prince Harry and wife Meghan visited in October 2018.