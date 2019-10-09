A dog shot a US woman in the thigh after the playful pup jumped on a loaded gun.

44-year-old Tina Springer was sent to an Oklahoma hospital after last week's accident, which involved 7-month-old yellow labrador Molly.

Springer was in the passenger seat of a car when Molly leapt into the centre console, spooked by a passing train, and caused the .22 calibre pistol to fire.

Brent Parks, 79, was driving the car at the time and called emergency services in a bizarre call that was released this week.

"The dog f****** stepped on it and it went off," said Parks in the 911 call, prompting a disbelieving response from the calltaker.

"The dog shot her?"

Parks confirms that the dog "stepped on the gun" before telling police: "She's bleeding pretty bad. She's alert but she's losing blood bad. I'm trying to find something to wrap around her leg but she's screaming and all this s***."

Parks is heard to tell Springer: "Oh come on, you're tougher than that, I know," before the woman begs Parks to "tell my kids I love them".

The emergency dispatcher then talked Parks through fashioning a tourniquet from his belt as Springer moans in pain.

An ambulance later transported Springer to a local medical centre where she underwent surgery and was expected to make a full recovery.

The shooting comes at the same time as new research shows that dog owners lead longer lives.

Just leave the guns at home when you go for walkies.