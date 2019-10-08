Scientists who study bugs are thinking harder about how to turn them into good food.

Repeat after me: entomophagy.

It's derived from Greek and Latin: "entomon," meaning "insect," and "phagus," as in "feeding on."

Some think it's the future of food.

In 2013, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations released a report declaring the need to swap traditional protein sources for insects to support a sustainable future. The report helped drive an explosion of efforts all dedicated to making mealworms your next meal.

Presenters at a 2018 conference in Georgia, Eating Insects Athens, published papers this month

Thank Christopher Columbus

Those who experienced colonialism may lead the way

Undoing centuries of entomophagy-phobia

Still, insects aren't yet beef or chicken

When insects are and are not filthy