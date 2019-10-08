A new study has revealed that gulping down a pint of beer instead of taking over-the-counter pain relievers can provide better relief from a severe headache.

The study, conducted by researchers from London's University of Greenwich, found that consuming two pints of beer could decrease the pain by up to 25 per cent.

The discovery was found after a total of 18 studies on more than 400 people, the Times of India revealed.

"Findings suggest that alcohol is an effective analgesic that delivers clinically-relevant reductions in ratings of pain intensity, which could explain alcohol misuse in those with persistent pain, despite its potential consequences for long-term health," Dr Trevor Thompson, who led the study, said.

"We have found strong evidence that alcohol is an effective painkiller. It can be compared to opioid drugs such as codeine and the effect is more powerful than paracetamol," Thompson added.

Drinking beer in moderation can both elevate blood alcohol levels by 0.08 percent and also give the body a pain threshold by lowering the intensity of the pain.

Although the conclusion of the study reveals that beer is a more effective painkiller than paracetamol, beer also has several other side effects. Heavy consumption can lead to increased risk of liver cancer, cirrhosis, alcoholism, and obesity, so it is recommended to follow a doctor's advice.