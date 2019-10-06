Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken to social media to share the highlights reel of their Africa tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a clip of their favourite moments from their Africa trip on their Sussex Royal Instagram account, including glimpses of baby Archie on his first royal outing.

"The Royal tour to Southern Africa has come to an end, but the Duke and Duchess have had the opportunity to look back on an incredible 10 days through South Africa, Botswana, Angola and Malawi. Thank you for following along!" they captioned the clip.

has come to an end, but The Duke and Duchess have had the opportunity to look back on an incredible 10 days through South Africa, Botswana, Angola and Malawi. Thank you for following along! Their Royal Highness’s journey took them 15,000 miles across southern Africa where they we’re greeted by so many amazing people along the way. They witnessed the great partnership between the UK and Africa, met local community groups, leaders, and youth and elders, who all imparted knowledge and inspiration. On their final day of the tour, The Duchess said: “Please know that you have all given us so much inspiration, so much hope - and above all, you have given us joy.” • During their tour, The Duke and Duchess unveiled three new Queens Commonwealth Canopy projects, protecting forests and planting trees, and worked with the British Government to announce investment of £8m in technology and skills in the region. The Duke traveled to Angola to focus on the ongoing mission to rid the world of landmines, an extension of the work that was pioneered by his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. The Duchess announced gender grants from the Association of Commonwealth Universities to improve access to higher education for women, as well as four scholarships for students studying across the commonwealth. Throughout this trip they were able to join an important and essential conversation about the rights of women and girls - not isolated to Southern Africa, but also globally. Throughout this visit, The Duke and Duchess were struck by the spirit and generosity from every community they visited. Speaking to young entrepreneurs in Tembisa, a township in Johannesburg, The Duke said: “As I raise my own son, I want to make sure that what I’ve learned here – the value of the natural world, the value of community and friendship – is something that I can pass on to him.” • Thank you to everyone who supported from afar, and those who have followed along the way! We hope you enjoy this wrap up video to the tune of a wonderful song by The Soweto Gospel Choir, a favourite of The Duke and Duchess. Video ©️ SussexRoyal

Scenes include the Soweto Gospel Choir, baby Archie meeting Archbishop Desmond Tut and the couple dancing with locals in Cape Town on the first day of the tour.

"Please know that you have all given us so much inspiration, so much hope — and above all, you have given us joy," Markle says to locals in the clip.

The touching video comes shortly after the duke made a statement accusing media outlets of "relentless propaganda" and "bullying" of his wife, Meghan Markle.

He claims she has become victim to the "same powerful forces" that plagued his mother, Diana, before her death.

Last week the Duke and Duchess also announced Markle is taking legal action against the Mail on Sunday after it published her letter to her father, Thomas Markle.