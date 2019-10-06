Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken to social media to share the highlights reel of their Africa tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a clip of their favourite moments from their Africa trip on their Sussex Royal Instagram account, including glimpses of baby Archie on his first royal outing.

"The Royal tour to Southern Africa has come to an end, but the Duke and Duchess have had the opportunity to look back on an incredible 10 days through South Africa, Botswana, Angola and Malawi. Thank you for following along!" they captioned the clip.

READ MORE:

• Why Prince Harry finally snapped over treatment of Meghan

• James Weir: The final day of Meghan and Harry's royal tour

• The one thing Prince Harry could do to save Meghan Markle from her critics

• British media responds to Harry's attack with claims Meghan 'not in same league' as Diana

Advertisement

Scenes include the Soweto Gospel Choir, baby Archie meeting Archbishop Desmond Tut and the couple dancing with locals in Cape Town on the first day of the tour.

"Please know that you have all given us so much inspiration, so much hope — and above all, you have given us joy," Markle says to locals in the clip.

The touching video comes shortly after the duke made a statement accusing media outlets of "relentless propaganda" and "bullying" of his wife, Meghan Markle.

He claims she has become victim to the "same powerful forces" that plagued his mother, Diana, before her death.

Last week the Duke and Duchess also announced Markle is taking legal action against the Mail on Sunday after it published her letter to her father, Thomas Markle.