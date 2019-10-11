The Cosby Show - Steve Braunias discovers the worst book of the century

Relax, the search for the worst book of the 21st century is over. I found it the other day in the sale bin at my local library. It had a big stamp on the inside cover: WITHDRAWN. Yes, that's one word for it, it's not fit to be seen in public, it's virtually a banned book, something so icky and so plain wrong that I wonder why it took the library so long to get rid of it. I bought Cosby: His Life and Times for 50c.

