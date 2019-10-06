Sahar Tabar is known for her terrifying "lookalike" appearance of Angelina Jolie on Instagram - but now she is being accused of profane talk.

Aside from her unusual images, the 22-year-old has been arrested for instigating violence. illegally acquiring property and insulting her native country Iran's dress code, Tasnim news agency has reported.

Tasnim news agency claims that Tabar was arrested after several complaints from members of the public who have seen blasphemy on her social media accounts.

News of her arrest has prompted criticism of Iranian law.

Iran laws are very restrictive to the point where some Iranian social media influencers have been arrested for showing their hair on Instagram.

It is rumoured that Tabar has had over 50 surgeries to look like the Hollywood megastar however, she insists that her appearance is created with heavy makeup with the help of photoshop wizardry.

"Every time I publish a photo, I paint my face in an increasingly funny way," Tabar told Sputnik.

"It is a way of expressing yourself, a kind of art. My fans know this is not my real face."

She also told Sputnik that she had "no interest" in being an Angelina Jolie "lookalike".