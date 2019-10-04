Buckingham Palace has confirmed Prince Harry has taken legal action against two British newspapers, alleging they illegally intercepted his voice messages.

The Prince, 35, filed documents at the High Court today, accusing The Sun and the Daily Mirror of phone hacking.

The move comes shortly after the duke made a statement accusing media outlets of "relentless propaganda" and "bullying" of his wife, Meghan Markle. He claims she has become victim to the "same powerful forces" that plagued his mother, Diana, before her death.

Also this week, the Duke and Duchess announced Markle is taking legal action against the Mail on Sunday after it published her letter to her father, Thomas Markle.

Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex completes a trade as he attends the 15th annual BGC Charity Day, in London, on September 11, 2019. The Prince is suing the Sun over phone-hacking. Photo / AP

Of Harry's legal action, the Daily Mail reports confirmation of a received claim by The Sun's owner, News Group Newspapers, however the parent company of the Daily Mirror, MGN limited, has not yet received proceedings.

The dates of the alleged phone hackings are also unknown.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry was filmed scolding a reporter as he left an engagement on his royal tour of Africa.

Footage revealed Sky News reporter Rhiannon Mills trying to ask an unscheduled question as the prince got into a white SUV to leave a medical clinic in Malawi.

Mills asked of his speech to a group of young people: "That short conversation, what did you hope to achieve through it?"

Britain's Prince Harry walks through a minefield in Dirico, Angola September 27, 2019, during a visit to see the work of landmine clearance charity the Halo Trust. Photo / AP

The prince, caught off guard, is heard retorting: "What? Ask them," and points back toward the hospital.

But Mills persists: "Is that why it's important for you to come and talk to them?"

It's here that Prince Harry is clearly fed up. He gestures for the reporter to move away as he gets in the car and tells Mills: "Rhiannon, don't behave like this."

The altercation came just hours before the prince released his statement expressing his fears for his wife.