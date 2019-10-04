Chilling footage shows a giant shark slowly following fishermen off the coast of Two Rocks, near Perth, Western Australia.

The footage was uploaded to Facebook and shows the men aboard the boat on Wednesday when they filmed the interaction with the shark.

The two anglers were clearly in shock and amazed at the size of the shark.

"That's a big boy. That's a big fish. That is a big boy," one of them says.

The footage shows the giant shark slowly stalking the boat. Photo / Facebook

"Holy f*** I'm shaking, that is hectic. I've always wanted to see one, holy s***. He is massive," the other man responds.

The post proved popular on the local fishing group.

"Very lucky people, would love to see the same as long as I'm in a boat," one person commented.

"It just wanted a cuddle," someone else joked.