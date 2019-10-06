COMMENT:

Do you sleep in the nude? Generally speaking that is. Obviously no one sleeps in the nude during the South Island winter or when visiting their partner's parents' house. That would be stupid.

So maybe the question should be: during our beautiful New Zealand summers while in your own bed do you tend to sleep buck naked? If the answer is yes then you share that behaviour with many famous and important Kiwis. We'll get to them soon.

There is some science supporting the benefits of nude sleeping. Apparently you experience better quality rest when you are cooler. As

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.