It's been one month since former Bachelor New Zealand stars Art and Matilda Green welcomed their first child, Milo Kenneth Green, into the world.

New mum Matilda took to Instagram to share how the first four weeks of parenthood have been for her, noting that it has been both challenging and amazing.

Alongside an adorable photo of her baby boy, Matilda wrote: "Four weeks today with our little guy.

"It certainly hasn't been without its challenges, but when he's sleeping on my chest making his little squeaky noises, there is actually nothing better in this world! I love you, Milo!"

So sweet!

Milo was born last month during an "incredible" homebirth in the living room of the married couple's Warkworth home - and he was even delivered by Art.

At the time Matilda described the moment as "the most incredible experience of my entire life".

"On Wednesday evening during a power cut, Matty gave birth naturally in our lounge," Art shared on Instagram after the arrival of his son. "She was incredible, using breathing techniques to remain calm and strong throughout. I even got to deliver the little guy.

"Tell ya what, they are slippery little octopuses when they come out. Everyone is happy and healthy and filled with love."

This article originally appeared on The Hits, and is republished with permission.