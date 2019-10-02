A US company has been forced to take down its social media and website following a vicious backlash against its decision to try to body shame a prospective employee for sharing a bikini photo online.

Kickass Masterminds, founded by entrepreneur Sara Christensen, shared a bikini photo posted to Instagram by 24-year-old Emily Clow.

Clow had applied for a position with the marketing company but Clow was left "baffled" after Kickass Masterminds chose to share the photo to their own Instagram account, complete with a stinging rebuke.

"PSA (because I know some of you applicants are looking at this): do not share your social media with a potential employer if this is the kind of content on it." the caption read.

"Go on with your bad self and do whatever in private. But this is not doing you any favors in finding a professional job."

The photo shared by Kickass Masterminds.

Clow hit back on Twitter, where her post quickly amassed thousands of likes.

Clow wrote: "I was objectified earlier today by a company because of a picture of me in a bikini. they claimed it made me an 'unprofessional'. They screenshot the photo, posted it on their insta story and called me out."

"I am still baffled that the company handled it in such a manner."

Clow was flooded with messages of support, and Twitter users quickly shared their own feelings on the company's social media sites as well as pointing out that the company's founder, Sara Christensen, shared her own bikini photos to Facebook.

Clow herself pointed out the hypocrisy from in the company, which bills itself as for business owners who are "rebelling from the traditional way of earning a living" and who "yearn for freedom".

One Twitter used noted: "We're a bunch of edgy rebels!! but if you ever decide to go swimming, you're dead to us forever."

Another said: "You dodged a bullet with that company. You look super cute in your bathing suit and your professionalism isn't based on what you wear outside of work. I hope the next place you deal with treats you properly.

Clow offered thanks for the support: "Thank you! I appreciate the support from everyone, it has truly been a whirlwind of a day."

The Daily Mail reports that Kickass Masterminds founder Christensen said: "The woman in question was not disqualified because of her social media profile. In fact, she was not disqualified at all. There was no communication to her saying she was disqualified."

On publishing the bikini pic, Christensen said: "She requested that I removed it and I did immediately."