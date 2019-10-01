The Duchess of Sussex has joked about reaching for her notecards during a speech because she "can't screw this up" as she visited students and academics in Johannesburg on day eight of the royal tour of South Africa.

Meghan, 38, was forced to check her notes during a speech about gender equality in education when she announced three new grants at the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

"It's very exciting today, and I will use a note card for this because my goodness, this last bit I can't screw up," the mother-of-one said during the round table discussion.

"The goal here is to be able to have gender equality, to be able to support women as they are working in research and higher education roles," she said.

"And also to be able to have workshops, convene things that are really helping people understand the importance of gender equality."

"When a woman is empowered it changes absolutely everything in the community and starting an educational atmosphere is really a key point of that."

The Duchess of Sussex announced three new grants for young students. Photo / Getty Images

Appearing without husband Prince Harry or baby son Archie, the US-born Duchess drove crowds wild on the two stops she made on Tuesday.

The University of Johannesburg's vice chancellor, Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, said: "Meghan will absolutely inspire women, partly because she is black."

Student Segopotso Moloi, 18, said it was "very inspiring" to see her there.

"Even though she's American, I'm a mixed race woman & it makes it easy to relate [to her]," The Sun's Emily Andrews reported.

The Duchess of Sussex has charmed crowds throughout the trip to South Africa and made a number of low-key appearances where she has been greeted warmly by the public.

On Tuesday, she made a solo visit to the University of Johannesburg wearing a camel coloured belted-style trench dress.

The $190 Banana Republic outfit was almost an exact replica of the Grace Wales Bonner designer dress she wore when introducing baby Archie to the world back in May. A typical dress from the Wales Bonner label costs in the vicinity of $1290.

The decision to choose a high-street version rather than opt for designer brands shows she has brought a new awareness to her role. Photo / Getty Images

The decision to choose a high-street version rather than opt for designer brands shows she has brought a new awareness to her role on the South African tour.

During the trip, Meghan has also ditched her engagement ring and toned down the designer outfits she opted for on her royal tour of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, instead wearing her favourite denim jacket and clothing from her own Smart Set collection.

She has also recycled a dress previously worn on a visit to Bondi and opted to champion ethical brands that straddle the US, UK and South African designers.

The Sussexes first tour as a family has been widely seen as a success after the couple faced accusations of hypocrisy over using private jets while lecturing on environmental messages.

They have also come under fire over an expensive renovation to their Frogmore Cottage home that was paid for by taxpayer funds.

Who could resist the images of Archie meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Photo / Pool/Samir Hussein WireImage

At the university event, Meghan said it had been an "incredible year now and we are really working to advocate for what is truly and deeply important to me: education and higher education, specifically is such a key element for growth, for economic growth and personal growth."

"I think so much of what we should be talking about at ACU is supporting people to know that … you can take the next step," she said.

"So much is about having the support and scholarships and funding for students … That was the reason I was able to attend university.

"At the same level you need to have that support on the inside to be able to give as much back to those in the education system"

Prince Harry has visited Botswana, Angola and Malawi in recent days while Meghan and Archie stayed in South Africa. The couple will reunite before visiting Nelson Mandela's widow tomorrow.

On Monday, Meghan was almost lost for words when she was presented with a pair of denim dungarees made especially for baby Archie. She was also given a pair of skinny jeans for the five-month old from one of South Africa's up-and-coming brands.

Meghan could only say, "Oh my, oh my" when she saw the cute outfit.

The former actress has charmed crowds in South Africa spreading her message of inclusivity and diversity, while also speaking as their "sister" and self-described woman of colour.

She spoke with Dr Mamphela Ramphele — an anti-apartheid activist, medical doctor and former managing director of the World Bank.

"Much of my life I have been advocating for women and girls' rights, so this has been an incredibly powerful moment to hear first-hand from all of you," the Duchess said.

"The leadership and strength shown by these women is remarkable, and at a time when the issue of gender and gender-based violence is at the forefront of people's minds, I hope their voices will resonate and not only give comfort but also create change.