COMMENT

Suffering does not even begin to encompass what our children with measles are experiencing. Right now, in hospitals around the country, babies and children are going through harrowing stuff.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease with no specific cure. Young babies and toddlers don't understand what is happening to them but they know pain, fever and exhaustion.

I don't think it is fair for any parent in these days of modern medicine to even have the thought cross their mind that their child could die or suffer brain damage from measles.

I am a paediatric doctor working in the paediatric unit, KidzFirst, at Middlemore in South Auckland. The hospitalised babies with measles I have seen are miserable, lethargic, covered in a red rash with discharging eyes and intravenous leurs in their hand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.