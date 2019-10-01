There's many people who have probably been in this situation … but for this pair, it was all caught on camera.

In the hilarious footage, a woman is seen wrestling with a man as she attempts to unlock his phone using Face ID.

His girl was really committed to cracking his Face ID... pic.twitter.com/FSEwPzsamN — Guy (@apiecebyguy) September 23, 2019

The man, who is sitting on a park bench, tries to escape the determined woman as he slips and slides all over the seat.

After he finally gets up, the man, presumably her boyfriend, then puts his arm over his face to protect it from the Face ID.

Advertisement

A man tries to shield his face from a woman, presumably his girlfriend, as she attempts to unlock his phone using his Face ID. Photo / Facebook

But there was no stopping this fierce lady who was clearly on a mission … why exactly is yet to be determined.

The man continues to shield his face as she chases him around the area.

She then changes her tactic and takes it one step further by jumping on his back in an attempt to keep him in one spot so she can unlock the phone.

The man escapes before the clip cuts to another moment that shows him slipping from side to side, almost like a boxer, as the woman waves the phone in his face.

That particular move goes on for about seven seconds before the woman wrestles him to the ground and gets him in a headlock.

The man continues to dodge the woman's swings. Photo / Twitter

... like a scene out of The Matrix. Photo / Twitter

The man continues to shield his face, but she finally gets the phone unlocked and yells "Yes!" and then runs off as the defeated man watches her.

The video has garnered nearly 500,000 likes since being shared by @EliiDaRuler on Twitter.

"Man I thought she was pepper spraying him but she trying to get his Face ID," he captioned the video.

Advertisement

Other accounts have also shared it, with one raking in more 13 million views on the 25-second clip.

And no doubt it has amassed thousands of comments.

"Girl, just leave," one woman wrote.

She finally succeeds in her mission. Photo / Twitter

"If he acting like this you shouldn't even want to see what's in his phone, just throw the whole man away honestly," another added.

"If he act like this he's obviously hiding something," a third said.

Others shared memes and gifs comparing the man's moves to avoid the woman to moves from The Matrix and boxing matches, while others criticised the woman for being "desperate".

"As a man or a woman if you ever get to this level of desperation, seek medical help. Do not pass go, do not collect $200, straight to the doc," one person said.

Others called the video out for "surely being fake".

"This sh*t fake ain't no way," one person claimed.

"Totally fake," added another.

The location of the incident is unclear, but it is believed to have occurred in the US.