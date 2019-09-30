Tech giant Apple has boasted about the upgraded photo capabilities of its new iPhone 11, but its optical capabilities have captured the imagination of the internet for a very saucy reason.

The iPhone 11 Pro offers users the ability to use wide and ultra-wide angles and their potential for exaggerating an object's size has some men eager to try out the camera, while many women despair of what might be headed for their inbox.

One Twitter user shared the results of his experimentation, writing: "The ultra wide iPhone camera gonna make my Tinder DMs lit."

Florida man Jeremy Judkins shared a photograph of a very impressive looking banana, the phallic fruit filling the frame as he gripped the base.

Nice banana sir. Photo / Jeremy Judkins

His original tweet has landed over 11,000 likes and over 2300 retweets and prompted others to offer their own thoughts on the possibilities for using the technology.

"Can confirm: iPhone 11's ultra wide angle lens is gonna have a biiig impact on the way we take di-uhh banana pics," wrote one man.

Judkins revealed that one man had already contacted him looking for advice on how to best maximise his equipment, sharing a screenshot on the conversation.

"Yo how do I do the thing to make s**t bigger," the anonymous man asked.

Judkins replied, telling him: "You just do the wide angle camera '.5' and you gotta put it really close to the object you want to be bigger."

"Thanks," the man replied, "my s*** 2 inches so now I can say that s*** like 8."

Women were less impressed by the revelation, with one woman writing: "This is how iPhone 11 makes bananas look lmao ok you boys are gunna catfish something real now huh?"

Another warned potential suitors that their false advertising would only lead to disappointment: "You ain't gonna get laid when they see the 'real thing' live," they wrote.

One woman clapped back with the knowledge that the iPhone already has the ability to deflate men's egos when it came to their intimate self-portraits.

"Good thing there's also a measuring app," she wrote, sharing a photograph of a 10-inch Pringles container.

Hefty. Photo / Supplied

Oof.