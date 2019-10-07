1600 S Disneyland Drive, Anaheim, California 92802, United States

The view:

The bar is in the flagship hotel at Disney's huge Anaheim resort, home to Disneyland, Disney California Adventure Park and the Downtown Disney District. The view after dark is a lot less "happiest place on earth" and a lot more strung-out parents trying to drown their sorrows over draining their finances on Mickey merch.

The vibe: Picture a tacky dollhouse version of a ski lodge – pleather couches, faux cabin interiors and cartoon mouse detailing.

The chat: I can't recall anything noteworthy about the service as my full attention was on getting a drink before the bar closed for the night. After a day in Disneyland, it had been a challenge finding somewhere before last call. Disney isn't big on booze; until recently, only members of the hyper-exclusive Club33 - one US report says individual members pay a US$25,000 initiation fee plus an annual charge of about US$12,000 - was the only place in Disneyland that served alcohol. Turns out Walt worried alcohol would ruin the family atmosphere - oh please.

The menu: After a day of consuming copious amounts of diabetes-inducing junk, I wasn't keen on anything too sweet, so opted for multiple Kentucky Mules (US$14.25) - Buffalo Trace bourbon, fresh lime juice and agave nectar topped with ginger beer.

"Divine and refined" - the Kentucky Mule. Photo / supplied

The expectation:

We were thirsty, with limited choice.

The reality: All snarks aside, the drinks were divine - surprisingly refined and refreshing for something associated with a theme park. Give my compliments to the mouse.

- Sinead Corcoran