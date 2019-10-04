Confession Box: Alexander Gandar

Your video for Finn Andrews' song One By The Venom features something like 48 deaths. Which is your favourite?
I've got a lot of love for the [murderous] nuns, that's probably the one that is closest to what was in my head as we were conceptualising it. I feel like it unlocks the real beauty and terror of those two-and-a-half seconds. Insider trivia: that's actually my girlfriend [who is killed]. She was pretty proud of that, she really channelled something.

Does death frighten you?
I think it does, I think it really does. I have

