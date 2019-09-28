Supermodel Elle Macpherson stole the spotlight from the scenic Hauraki Gulf for a small group who sailed the waters with her today.

Fresh from hosting last night's sold out General Capital NZ Fashion Week Gala at SkyCity, dubbed this country's answer to the Met Gala, the modelling icon explored the area by boat this afternoon.

Television presenter Erin Simpson was one of a small group who boarded a luxury vessel with the supermodel.

The group, sitting at Luxury Las' table with director Kyria Waaren, won an auction bid at last night's Gala charity auction to dine with the supermodel for $9500.

Advertisement

While those aboard were treated to a 13-course seafood feast by Chef Pete Gawron, it wasn't the crayfish Caesar salad or the city sights that stole the attention.

"I was looking at Elle the whole time, we all were," Simpson said. "She pulled focus."

The supermodel was instantly at ease with everyone on the boat as she stepped on-board, Simpson said.

Supermodel Elle MacPherson and former children's TV host Erin Simpson on board a luxury cruise of the Hauraki Gulf today, raising money for The Rising Foundation. Photo / Supplied

Elle Macpherson, during the New Zealand Fashion Week Gala, alongside host Newstalk ZB's Kerre McIvor. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"She is so incredible, just the most down to earth," she said of her four hours with MacPherson.

"It's just like catching up with one of your Aussie mates."

You wouldn't know the supermodel-turned-businesswoman has had a hectic month of travelling and work, as she was so positive and inspirational, she said.

"She had hot water and lemon and I was like, 'dammit! I meant to have hot water and lemon'."

Typically stylish for the outing, Simpson says the modelling icon wore a pair of "stunning" white pants and jacket, before donning a black turtleneck after catching a chill.

Advertisement

MacPherson - known as The Body - apologised for dressing down for the outing, Simpson said, but looked amazing.

Aboard the boat, MacPherson said she was missing her two sons and was excited to head back to Miami soon.

She made sure to personally thank all of the staff on the boat, including the skipper and chefs before she was whisked away by Duco Events for her next appearance.

While Simpson has been busy with Blue Light Charity and a new show for TVNZ, she hopes the relationships built on board today will continue.

Other items up for grabs at last night's auction included Zlato custom-made diamond earrings valued at $12,000, a night at the luxury Te Hihi Estate in Karaka, and a five-hour Auckland Harbour cruise aboard Wasting Light, valued at $5500.

Proceeds raised from last night's Gala auction went to The Rising Foundation, a charity that helps young people in at-risk communities to unlock their potential.