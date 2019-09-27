Little Sofya isn't allowed to go to daycare - for fear her appearance will scare the other children

Two-year-old Sofya Zakharova's parents wanted to enrol their daughter in their local daycare. But they've been left horrified after they were told she'd need to wait until she had surgery to alter her appearance before she could be admitted to the centre in Bashkortostan, Russia, The Sun reports.

It is claimed Zakharova's mother was told: "First, you need to arrange an operation so she can go to nursery school like an ordinary child."

Sofya Zakharova has been turned away from her local daycare over her appearance. Photo / Australscope

While the little girl's condition is unknown, it has affected the proportions of her skull and deformed her forehead. She also has some fingers and toes fused together.

According to The Sun, Zakharova is due to undergo surgery, but her operation has been repeatedly delayed.

Despite a local charity, Rainbow of Goodness, also lobbying to have Zakharova allowed to attend the daycare, centre staff have reportedly refused to back down. They claim other children will be scared of her appearance.

Meanwhile, local media report that educational experts are expressing concern for the child's development if she is not allowed to interact with other children.

Educational Psychologist Ekaterina Belan said: "The sooner she gets the experience of interactions, the easier it will be for her to cope with the conditions in which she lives and grows.

"The more interactions she gets, the easier it will be for her to accept herself for who she is."

The Sun also reports that local authorities are investigating both the daycare's rejection and the delays to Zakharova's medical requirements.

Head of the Bashkortostan government, Radiy Khabirov, has advised that legal action will be taken over the violation of the family's rights to access education.