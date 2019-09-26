A frustrated landlord has exposed the secret filthy life led by a supposedly glamorous social media influencer, who has more than a million followers online.

Chinese influencer Lisa Li's Sina has 1.1. million followers on microblogging site Weibo, where she shares photos of herself at luxury hair appointments and dining in cute restaurants.

But her furious landlord decided to expose her, after becoming frustrated that she'd begun living in squalid conditions at her home in Xi'an, northern China, according to The Daily Mail.

Photo / Supplied

Shocking video shows Li's filthy apartment, with grimy surfaces, littered with mounds of dog poo and other animal waste, and filthy animal cages, news.com.au reports.

Parts of the house are piled with boxes, while the bathroom is littered with discarded beauty products, wet mops and towels thrown into the corner of the floor.

Photo / Pear Video

Li also owed thousands of yuan to her landlord in utility bills, according to Pear Video.

According to reports, Li had been concerned about leaving her pets with other people while she was away from home for work, and had been leaving the animals alone in her apartment.

Photo / Pear Video

Li has received backlash since the video went viral, with people commenting on her post calling her a "fake".

"Complete responsibility lies with me on this incident," Li reportedly told a local newspaper following the backlash.

"I will clean now, I will even clean overnight."