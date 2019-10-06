Consistently voted one of the most liveable cities in the world, central Adelaide is a city in a park.

Settled by Europeans in 1836, its surveyor Colonel William Light's design features wide boulevards laid in a grid format surrounded by 900 hectares of green space known as the Park Lands.

Now with a population of about 1.3 million people, it's a typically cosmopolitan Australian hub renowned for fresh produce and the world-famous wine regions minutes from the city.

Mild spring gives way to long hot summers when the white sand of the city beaches becomes a second home.

Advertisement

FRIDAY NIGHT FEAST:

Adelaide's Central Market has been at the heart of the community since 1869. Photo / Supplied

Adelaide locals flock to the Adelaide Central Market for the Friday late night, when you can not only shop for a range of treats, but also forage a pretty tasty dinner. The market's been feeding Adelaide since 1869 and it's not only a tourist attraction but a living, breathing source of fascinating food.

Go early in the evening to beat the queue for freshly shucked local Smoky Bay oysters at family business Samtass Bros Seafoods, and follow up with an empanada, a bowl of laksa, a slice of pork rillettes — or all of the above.

Don't miss a tasting at Something Wild, a business owned by indigenous Australian families and showcasing native greens such as karkalla and samphire, game meats including kangaroo and crocodile and unique Aussie tucker. If you're brave try the green ants, which are surprisingly citrusy, and have even been used to flavour a unique gin.

You'll have plenty of local company if you head to the market on a Friday night. Photo / South Australian Tourism Commission

For dessert try exquisite homemade halva or Turkish delight made to a family recipe at the stall of the same name. Wash it all down with a wine, a gin or go for a coffee at Lucia's, home of Adelaide's first espresso machine.

LONG LUNCH:

Head to Osteria Oggi for confident, modern Italian fare created with the best of local ingredients. Nose up to one of the communal tables or the long concrete bar and share small, delicious bites with an Aperol spritz.

Or go for a full-on feast. I recommend opting for one of the tasting menu options; your server will chat about what you might like and feed you three or five courses; you definitely won't leave hungry. The kingfish crudo with grapefruit and radish, and the orange salad with fennel are fresh and simple and perfect to start; the enigmatically named Parmigiano flan is a cloud-like souffle of complex cheesy umami goodness.

Advertisement

You can't go past a pasta dish either; the blue swimmer crab linguine is perfect with a glass of local riesling, and the gnocchi with duck ragu will tip you into a contented, carb-induced stupor.

DRINKS WITH A VIEW:

For the best views in a relatively flat city, head to Hennessy, the rooftop bar at the chic Mayfair Hotel. Photo / Instagram

Take the VIP elevator to the top of the chic Mayfair Hotel for a cocktail or glass of bubbles at Hennessy, a true rooftop bar in the heart of Adelaide. Being a pretty flat city, it's great to get some elevation to get your bearings when you're new in town. Opt for an outside seat for the best view, and go at sunset to enjoy your drinks in lovely light.

BREKKIE AND A VIEW:

For coffee and breakfast to get you going for the day, Exchange in Adelaide's east end is a stylish stop. They're serious about coffee, with a range of single-origin espresso plus Aeropress and Batch-brewed coffee on offer.

Refuel with coffee and some delicious healthy menu options at Exchange in Adelaide's east end. Photo / Instagram

For sustenance, choose from modern healthy classics including mushroom bolognese, maple buckwheat granola, chickpea shakshuka or soft-boiled eggs with brioche soldiers. When you're done, take a peek into East End Cellars across the road where you can pick up a bottle of sensational local wine for later.

• Getting there: Air New Zealand flies year-round non-stop between Auckland and Adelaide.