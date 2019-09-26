A study has revealed that plain H20 is not the most hydrating beverage.

A recent study from Scotland's St Andrews University compared the hydration responses to several different drinks. It was discovered that although water hydrates the body quickly, beverages with a little bit of sugar, fat or protein do in fact keep us hydrated for longer periods of time.

According to a professor at St Andrews' School of Medicine, Ronald Maughan, the more you drink, the faster the drink empties from your stomach and is absorbed into your bloodstream. This is where the liquid dilutes body fluids and hydrates you.

Maughan revealed in his study that the other factor affecting how well a beverage can hydrate you relates to how much nutrients is in the drink.

The study found that milk was significantly more hydrating than H20 because it contains sugar lactose and small amounts of protein and fat.

The nutrient composition of milk slows down the emptying of fluids from the stomach and keep hydration levels higher over longer periods of time.

The same benefits are seen in rehydration solutions that are commonly used to treat diarrhoea, CNN health reports.

Melissa Majumdar, a registered dietician who was not involved in the study, said: "This study tells us much of what we already knew: Electrolytes, like sodium and potassium, contribute to better hydration while calories in beverages result in slower gastric emptying and therefore slower release of urination."