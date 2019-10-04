The chef behind Euro et al dishes up a generous menu of classic pub food. The scotch eggs are great, but don't miss the Yorkshire pudding, writes restaurant reviewer Kim Knight.

The Brit Pub & Eatery
122 Quay St
Ph: (09) 374 3952

WE SPENT: $228 for three
WE THOUGHT: 16 - Great

In 1889, this building was the brand new office of the Northern Steamship Company.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"Commodious and well fitted-up," reported the New Zealand Herald. Kauri gum, tourists, timber and farm produce - if it made money, its safe passage was co-ordinated from here. I tried to imagine the men from that

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.