Kiwi fashion brand Maggie Marilyn is on a high after Michelle Obama stepped out overnight wearing the label head-to-toe for an event in Canada.

The former first lady wore a Maggie Marilyn custom mint green suit, a version of a design from the brand's recent show at New Zealand Fashion Week.

The designer, Northland-born Maggie Hewitt woke up to the images of Obama in the design.

Sharing the image on Instagram, Hewitt wrote: "What an incredible honour to dress this woman. Thank you for continuing to be a ray of sunshine to us all, you are a dream."

Hewitt told Stuff: "I couldn't really think of anyone better to dress," adding the former first lady's own ethics align perfectly with their brand's ethos: "standing up for inclusivity, and diversity and sustainability."

Hewitt, who has previously dressed the likes of Jacinda Ardern and last year the Duchess of Sussex, says Obama is someone her team has long wanted to dress.

According to Stuff, Hewitt worked with Obama's stylist, Meredith Koop on the outfit after the pair met at a dinner a couple of years ago.

It isn't the first time the former first lady has chosen to wear clothes by a notable Kiwi designer.

In 2016 she wore a denim pantsuit by Karen Walker on her book tour promoting her memoir "Becoming".

While in the White House, 55-year-old Obama became known for empowering designers, editors and stylists with her fashion-forward wardrobe choices.

Obama is renowned for helping industry insiders stand taller both locally and internationally and set an example for modern fashion and being middle-aged and confident.

Obama is also praised for helping instil pride and kinship among black women.