The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken four-month old baby Archie to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter on day three of their royal tour of Africa, who joked the royal cutie is going to be a "ladies man".

The couple shared a video of them walking into the event with Meghan carrying the smiling baby in her arms. The family had tea with Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Mrs Tutu and their daughter at their legacy foundation.

Meghan joked with the Archbishop's daughter, Thandeka Tutu Gxashe, that Archie would have to get used to cameras in his life.

"I have cameras in my genes," she said, adding that Archie was an "old soul."

The Archbishop's daughter also joked, "You like the ladies. He's going to be a ladies man."

Archie getting ready to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town. Photo / Supplied

Later today, the Duchess will donate gifts intended for the newborn to a local motherhood charity, mothers 2 mothers. The organisation helps mothers living with HIV and to fight paediatric AIDS.

A palace source said: "The Duke and Duchess were inundated with gifts for baby Archie from organisations and the general public.

"They were incredibly grateful but one little baby can only wear so many clothes and he's growing fast! So the Duchess decided to being a number of his presents to re-gift them to South African children and families most in need. She'll take a selection of clothes, books and pens to the mothers2mothers charity which help families with HIV."

Prince Harry previously met Archbishop Tutu in 2015 when he presented him with an award in the UK in honour of his peace and reconciliation efforts.

Later on Wednesday, the Duke will then travel to Botswana, while Meghan will stay in South Africa.