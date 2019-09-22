Former Black Sticks international Gemma McCaw has had the last laugh at a fan who "ridiculed" her during her return to competitive sport - by being crowned top goal scorer at the women's NHL competition.

McCaw, who recently had a baby with husband Richie McCaw, was playing for Midlands in the women's NHL competition last Thursday. The team missed out on the semifinals when they lost a penalty shootout.

During the game, a fan decided to troll McCaw from the sidelines — so she hit back at him on Instagram.

"To the man who ridiculed me from the sideline tonight, I just want you to know I am a new mum coming back from having a baby 9 months ago," she posted on Instagram on Monday night.

"I probably didn't think I would be lining up for NHL, nearly 15 years since playing my first ever tournament but I'm here. And I'm giving it my absolute best. Sometimes sport doesn't believe in fairy tales.

"It didn't go our way tonight but I'm very proud of the way our team played with so much heart. A big thank you to everyone in my corner for helping me get back to play the game I love. It's because of you I get to do this."

She also shared a quote from former US president Theodore Roosevelt titled "The man in the arena".

Now the hockey player has had the last laugh at the man who ridiculed her by celebrating her award. She also shared how she juggled mum life with her passion.

"I've loved playing this week and I'm happy to come away with top goal scorer which wouldn't have been possible without my amazing team," she wrote.

"It sure has been a busy week juggling mum life and playing again but I'm so very grateful for all the help I've had both on and off the field."

The tournament marked the 29-year-old's return to the game after giving birth late last year.