The rumours are true: Cadbury is bringing back Caramilk chocolate.

The company says "overwhelming fan requests" have brought Caramilk back to Kiwi shelves.

"It's the fans who are responsible for bringing Caramilk back, which is why we're so excited about this launch," Will Papesch of Cadbury New Zealand said.

"We know there has been speculation and anticipation in recent weeks, and we're thrilled that the countdown is over and Caramilk is being reunited with its most loyal fans!"

The company will also reward the Kiwi city that has "historically most favoured Caramilk chocolate blocks" and crown it "Caramilk Capital of New Zealand for 2019".

The winning town will be announced in mid-November and will get a pop-up Caramilk Cafe experience, where fans can sample all sorts of Caramilk-inspired treats for a limited time.

Caramilk blocks will be for sale across New Zealand from Monday, September 30.