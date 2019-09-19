A crane operator has shared a heartwarming story about how he became friends with a dying man who watched him work all day.

Shawn Beveridge of Ohio shared in a lengthy Facebook post how a simple hello he made to a stranger has led him to have a wonderful friendship with a man who needed comfort during his final days.

While operating a crane on a construction site, Beveridge noticed a man in a wheelchair sitting outside a nursing home across the street.

"Since day one when I arrived on this job site I've noticed him sitting there every morning from 7am. He takes lunch when we do and doesn't leave until I shut the crane down and head out," he wrote.

"I originally had thought to myself, 'he's just a curious old man and wanting to enjoy his days outside vs being cooped up in his room'."

However, being curious himself, Beveridge one day decided to go up and introduce himself to the man and what he found was heartbreaking.

"We had a long conversation, two and a half hours' worth, but, long story short, Harold is nearing the end," he wrote.

"His heart valves are clogged and some disease has been eating at him for years and when he was able to work before everything had happened to him health-wise he was a crane operator.

"He said he enjoys seeing what he used to love to do for a living and never thought he'd ever be able to see or be around a crane again and let alone be so close to seeing one in action."

Beveridge wrote that his family, two daughters and a son, haven't visited him for the last seven years he has been in a nursing home.

After hearing Harold's story, he decided to make a deal with him to keep him company.

"! He originally wanted to be put on payroll ... as I explained to him that wasn't possible I quickly came to what I thought was a fair agreement," he wrote.

This is my friend Harold! Not the guy in the man lift but the one behind him in the wheelchair on the sidewalk. He stays... Posted by Shawn Beveridge on Wednesday, 11 September 2019

"Our deal is this, Harold ran cranes for over 50 years and no matter how good you think you are at something there's always more to learn.

"So I told Harold every day after work I'll sit with him for a little bit so he can critique me and judge me on how I did for that day (give him something to talk about that he enjoys) while I also get to learn from him and In return I would bring him a black coffee every morning for as long as I'm here and buy him lunch twice a week from wherever he chooses."

The crane operator said didn't skip a beat before saying "absolutely".

Beveridge said he wanted to share this story as lessons for others that friendships can happen - they just need a simple introduction.

"I'm thankful to have the opportunity to make this man's last days enjoyable. Filled with purpose and to be able to help him smile again.

"I challenge any of you on here to not be like I was in the beginning and don't be afraid to make someone else's day better. Always try to enlighten someone's spirits.

"When God chooses to take this man home I'm happy knowing that I've been placed here at this location to make his days better. I'm happy with that."

Since Beveridge share this heartwarming venture on Facebook, the post has received more than 448,000 reactions, 57,000 comments and 195,000 shares.