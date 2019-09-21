Television's answer to the Oscars, the Emmys is the biggest night of the year for the stars of the small screen.

And when it comes to putting on the glitz, from a feather boa-bound Lucille Ball in the 60s to RuPaul's resplendent candy pink tux, we've been blessed with decades of iconic looks.

This year, as the stars get set to hit the red carpet, we take a look back at the best Emmys outfits of all time.

Michelle Dockery, 2018

Michelle Dockery, 2018. Photo / Getty Images

I don't know how I missed this last year but Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery is a vision in this powder blue number by Carolina Herrera. From the pop of peach applique to the lighter-than-air layers of tulle, this is timeless whimsey at its best.

Rebecca Blithe, lifestyle editor.



Jane Seymour, 1991

Jane Seymour, 1991. Photo / Getty Images

Jane Seymour in a sheer embellished catsuit, is there more to say? This look lives up to my favourite fashion motto, uttered by style icon Iris Apfel: "More is more and less is a bore."

I mean, it is the Emmys after all, why not give the outfit one hundred per cent? Seymour wore this just before she divorced husband David Flynn. His loss - in my eyes he'll never find a woman to rock a look like this the way she did.

- Silke Weil, lifestyle producer.



Jane Fonda, 2017

Jane Fonda, 2017. Photo / Getty Images

I remember the 2017 Emmys like it was yesterday, because I nearly passed out when I saw this look.

The 79-year-old Grace and Frankie star absolutely slayed in an iconic Brandon Maxwell gown, emerald jewels and a "thank u next" ponytail that should have won an Emmy all on its own.

- Sinead Corcoran, deputy lifestyle editor.



Eddie Murphy, 1983

Eddy Murphy, 1983. Photo / Getty Images

In '83 Murphy was a Saturday Night Live star and co-host of the Emmys with Joan Rivers and his look is a fine example of sharp suiting with a pop of colour - which begs the question, what happened to the cummerbund and bow tie combo? Time to bring it back, I say.

- Rebecca Blithe, lifestyle editor.



Claire Danes, 2010

Claire Danes, 2010. Photo / Getty Images

This was Claire Dane's best look of all time, in my opinion.

She might have been at the Emmys but she looked like an Oscars statue in this gold sequin Armani Prive strapless number.

With an "I woke up like this" tousled lob and barely there peachy, glowing makeup, she avoided looking too pageant-esque but was still an absolute queen.

- Sinead Corcoran, deputy lifestyle editor.



Millie Bobby Brown. 2018

Millie Bobby Brown, 2018. Photo / Getty Images

In her short career, Bobby Brown is yet to put a foot wrong when it comes to red carpet dressing. Last year, the Stranger Things star struck the perfect balance between cutesy tween and 50s' elegance in this Calvin Klein gown.

The skirt's exaggerated volume makes for a playful twist and her low key makeup and hair keeps the look young and fresh.

Rebecca Blithe, lifestyle editor.



Eva Longoria, 2008

Eva Longoria, 2008 Photo / Getty Images

Yes, you need to look past the shocking fake tan to appreciate Longoria's beautiful fringed dress here. In 2008, Desperate Housewives was in its prime and, clearly, so was Longoria.

A glitzy number that screams fun, it's safe to assume she shimmied her way through the night.

- Silke Weil, lifestyle producer.



Nina Dobrev, 2011

Nina Dobrev, 2011. Photo / Getty Images

You can't tell me this isn't the most perfect interpretation of the salsa dancing emoji you've ever seen.

At the 2011 Emmys, Nina Dobrev was the hottest look of the night in her red Donna Karan gown. Paired with that diamond choker she looked like a Palm Springs billionaire's third wife.

- Sinead Corcoran, deputy lifestyle editor.



Rose Byrne, 2013

Rose Byrne, 2013. Photo / Getty Images

Aussie star Rose Byrne is statuesque chic in this custom Calvin Klein two piece. Reminiscent of the Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears exposed midriff era, Byrne's ensemble has, in comparison, more than stood the test of time.

Rebecca Blithe, lifestyle editor.



Lucille Ball, 1968

Lucille Ball, 1968. Photo / Getty Images

Doesn't she look just fabulous? Donning a lengthy feather boa, Ball is vintage perfection.

The I Love Lucy star won an Emmy for her "Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series" - and she most definitely did it in style.

If Ball wore a 1920s-inspired boa in the 60s, surely it's high time someone brought it back this year.

- Silke Weil, lifestyle producer.



Sarah Jessica Parker, 2000

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2000. Photo / Getty Images

Remember that Sex and the City scene where Aleksandr Petrovsky surprises Carrie with a pink Oscar de la Renta dress to wear to the ballet?

As a superfan of the show I certainly do. So this dress will be at the top of my Favourite Looks list till the end of time.

In real life, it was the year 2000 and SJP swanned onto the red carpet in another frothy pink Oscar de la Renta homage to her alter ego, Carrie. And I nearly had a stroke.

It will be my dying wish to be buried in this tutu.

- Sinead Corcoran, deputy lifestyle editor.



RuPaul, 2018

Ru Paul, 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Has anyone ever rocked a candy pink tux like RuPaul did last year? The fit is perfection and the flurry of pink suiting popping up in stores lately - it's highly likely you saw it here first and we're all stealing RuPaul's look.

Rebecca Blithe, lifestyle editor.



Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 1998

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 1998. Photo / Getty Images

The epitome of pretty in pink, Julia Louis-Dreyfus looks delectable in this well pulled together ensemble, pairing her frock with a cute wee clutch to up the adorable factor.

She jointly holds the record for the most Primetime Emmy wins as a performer and even though she didn't nab the Emmy on this occasion, she was certainly best dressed in my eyes.

- Silke Weil, lifestyle producer.



Kristen Bell, 2018

Kristen Bell, 2018. Photo / Getty Images

When they say less is more, this is what they're talking about.

I can't go past a fresh face, pulled back hair and a simple (but never basic) long-sleeved gown.

This square-necklined number by Solace London was white-hot - and it reportedly only cost $600! Love a red carpet bargain.

- Sinead Corcoran, deputy lifestyle editor.



Angelina Jolie, 1998

Angelina Jolie, 1998. Photo / Getty Images

Being a double-nominee, Jolie may have felt twice as pressured to turn up looking like a star. I think she knocked it out of the park with this late 90s number.

The figure-flaunting design with a sheer inset showed off her enviously long legs while still subscribing to a sense of old Hollywood style.

- Silke Weil, lifestyle producer.