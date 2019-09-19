Kiwis in need of a late 70's nostalgia trip will be psyched to learn that a circus-themed arcade bar, Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq, has officially opened its doors in Newmarket, Auckland.

The Australian company Funlab, which is behind Auckland's mini-golf bar Holey Moley, decided to bring an all-immersive hub of "kidult" fun to Aucklanders.

Incredible photos show that Kiwis will be able to step back in time and enjoy the stunning decorations including a tricked-up cocktail bar, built to resemble a vintage carousel.

The arcade bar is officially open. Photo / Archie Brothers

Guests will also be able to enjoy their favourite arcade games, picking from a selection of 67 arcade games which include Mario Kart and Willy Wonka. Photo / Archie Brothers

The arcade bar, located at Westfield Newmarket, offers a range of activities for Kiwis in need of a fun fix, including dodgems, carousels, bowling, mini-rides and arcade games.

They also have a virtual reality experience, ThrillRide, which is known to be one of New Zealand's best interactive XD motion theatres.

A bumper cars pit will also be inside the bar. Photo / Archie Brothers

The arcade includes a bowling area. Photo / Archie Brothers

Once customers have worked up an appetite, they can head to the American-style diner to indulge in colourful burgers, hotdogs, loaded fries and more.

And the company believes no night out would be complete without one of the bar's extravagant, "Instagrammable" cocktails.

Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq, which is described by the company as "Glastonbury meets Cirque du Soleil", is now open to the public and is located Level 3, Westfield Newmarket.

Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq is described by the company as "Glastonbury meets Cirque du Soleil". Photo / Archie Brothers

• Archie Brothers take guests on a walk-in basis, bookings are required for functions only. Bookings now available for Christmas parties online at archiebrothers.co.nz.