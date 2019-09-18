A young bride was tragically killed in a single-vehicle crash in Virginia, US, just hours after she tied the knot.

On Saturday (local time), the 29-year-old nurse, Danielle Leigh Trevillian, had just left her wedding reception to pick up suitcases when she drove off a winding road that locals describe as "treacherous".

"As [she] was coming out of the curve, she ran off-road right, striking a tree, and veered left back onto the roadway," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said according to WTVR.

"Trevillian then went off-road left, striking several trees, and overturned," he added.

The newly-wed died at the scene of the crash.

According to investigators, she was not wearing her seat belt during the accident and was partially ejected from the truck.

According to the nurse's obituary, she is survived by her husband, Joshua Trevillian, her daughter, Kinslee, her parents, two sisters, her best friend, and many nieces and nephews.

Her new husband, family and community are in disbelief over the fatal accident.

"It was really a tragic accident that happened and it's something I think a lot of us are still trying to grasp," said Candice Gentry, a former coworker of Trevillian's.

"Because it's very tragic, when it happened… right after a wedding... it's just terrible."

Gentry revealed that Trevillian became "unbelievably happy" when her boyfriend [Joshua] proposed to her and she spoke about how happy he made her.

"I was so happy for her," she added.

Others in the community shared their condolences on Powhatan Today Newspaper's Facebook post.

"Danielle was an incredible mother, awesome friend, and volunteered her free time in the elementary school," one person shared.

Another said: "She worked countless [PTA] events and gave everything that she had to her community and her family. I was devastated at the news of her passing. Powhatan is a less happy place without her in it."

"She had just gotten married that afternoon — what a terrible tragedy. My heart just aches for this sweet family," one person wrote.

"I'm devastated," another friend of the family said.

"I just spoke with her Thursday evening at Walmart. She was so excited. My thoughts and prayers are with her and her family."